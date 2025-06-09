$5 alleged bribe lands driver in more trouble

A driver who allegedly attempted to bribe a police officer with $5 after nearly causing an accident now faces an additional charge of bribery.

The incident occurred early yesterday morning at the Matanikorovatu traffic lights.

Police say the man failed to stop when directed, as an officer was conducting point duty at the intersection. It is alleged that his actions nearly resulted in an accident that could have seriously injured the officer.

The driver was later stopped by the same officer and asked to produce his driver’s licence.

It is alleged that when handing over his licence, the suspect had folded a $5 note underneath it and urged the officer to take the money.

The officer immediately arrested the suspect, who was taken into police custody.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

