422 drivers arrested for drunk driving

Over 400 drivers have been arrested since January for driving under the influence of liquor.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says efforts to curb drunk driving continue, but the responsibility lies with the driver.

ACP Driu says 422 drink-and-drive arrests were made from January 1st to date, compared to 355 for the same period last year.

The head of operations says these figures are alarming, as four fatalities have also been linked to drink-driving this year.

ACP Driu says Police continue to stop and check vehicles to ensure that drivers are not driving under the influence of liquor.

He says arrests are being made and cars seized because it is their responsibility to keep all road users safe.

He adds that traffic operations will be heightened, motorists can expect stop checks at various locations, and Police will also monitor criminal elements.

ACP Driu says the 422 arrests mean saving 422 lives.