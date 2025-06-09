3FIR finishes long-range march retracing WWII route

Source: RFMF / Facebook

The Republic of Fiji Military Force’s 3rd Battalion, Fiji Infantry Regiment, successfully completed a significant long-range route march from Natovi to Nausori as part of their preparations for Infantry Day 2025.

RFMF in a statement says this carefully selected route retraced the historic footsteps of the Fijian Battalion, including 3FIR, who marched the same path before their deployment to the Solomon Islands during World War II.

The march served as a powerful tribute to the regiment’s heritage and enduring legacy.

Article continues after advertisement

Throughout the march, troops demonstrated exceptional discipline, resilience, and unity, completing the entire journey without any casualties.

In the final phase, members of the Logistic Support Unit joined the 3FIR troops, culminating in a ceremonial march through Nausori town accompanied by the RFMF Brass Band.

Beyond its commemorative significance, the march provided valuable opportunities for the soldiers to engage with local communities along the route.

This interaction helped strengthen the bond between the RFMF and the people of Fiji, reinforcing the military’s commitment to fostering public confidence, trust, and national unity.

Commander of the RFMF Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai emphasized that the march aligns with the force’s ongoing dedication to these principles, highlighting the importance of community connection and historical remembrance as pillars of the regiment’s identity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.