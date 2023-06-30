30 officers complete Inspector Qualifying Course

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has reminded officers to have Policing at Heart in order to lead their respective teams.

The Acting Commissioner made the comment while congratulating 30 officers who recently completed the Inspector Qualifying Course.

He reminded them that they have a huge responsibility on their shoulders.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Chew says the well-being of Officers under their command will be determined by how they conduct themselves.

The Acting Commissioner applauded the participants for their achievements and reminded them to implement all that they had learned upon their return to their individual units.