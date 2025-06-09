26,000 Fijians to benefit from climate-resilient plan

The government is tackling ecosystem degradation and biodiversity loss through the Revitalising Ecosystems for Sustainable Agriculture and Resilience in Fiji Project or REACR.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea had raised a question in Parliament for an update, stressing the urgent need for sustainable land and coastal management.

In response, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu said REACR was funded under Fiji’s Global Environment Facility STAR allocation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister said it would be implemented by the International Fund for Agricultural Development to ensure strong governance and compliance with international standards.

He said the project would restore 3,250 hectares of degraded land, adopt sustainable practices across 150,000 hectares, protect 500 hectares of marine habitats and reduce carbon emissions by 1.127 million tons.

Bulitavu adds that REACR will benefit 26,300 Fijians with at least half being women by creating climate-resilient livelihoods and protecting biodiversity.

He said a design mission from June 23 to July 4 involved local and international experts and extensive community consultations to refine the project.

Feedback from stakeholders has been incorporated into the revised design report, which will be submitted to the Global Environment Facility on December 12.

The project is expected to start in January 2027, pending cabinet approval of the financing agreement.

The Minister said REACR would address the impact of synthetic pesticides on soil health, human safety and waterways.

He emphasized that the initiative positions Fiji as a regional leader in nature-based solutions and climate-resilient development.

Bulitavu states that REACR is a strategic investment in sustainable land management, rural livelihoods and ecosystem protection with lasting benefits for communities, the economy and the environment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.