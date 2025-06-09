2021 marked Fiji’s deadliest disaster year

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics has released its first experimental report on climate change statistics, providing valuable insights into the country’s disaster impacts and environmental challenges.

The report brings together key data from multiple agencies to support better climate action and policy decisions.

Data from the National Disaster Risk Management Office shows fluctuating disaster impacts between 2005 and 2022, with some years experiencing significant spikes in casualties and affected populations.

According to FBoS, in 2016, Tropical Cyclone Winston affected around 540,400 people, primarily in the Western Division, with approximately 263,000 women impacted.

The disaster caused widespread injury, displacement, and loss of livelihoods.

It says the most severe year was 2021, when combined effects from Tropical Cyclones Yasa, Ana, Bina, and the COVID-19 pandemic led to 711 reported deaths and missing persons, overwhelming national response systems.

It says though the death toll dropped to 184 in 2022, the figure remains well above historical averages.

Since 2005, most declared disasters in Fiji have been tropical cyclones or storms, which often trigger floods and landslides.

FBoS says that the 2021 disasters alone caused over $1.29 billion in damages.

The new climate change statistics report also covers other key indicators such as greenhouse gas emissions, clean energy adoption, green transport initiatives, waste management, and nature-based solutions for climate mitigation and adaptation.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says this report will help improve data sharing between agencies and make climate policies stronger.

These areas align with Fiji’s National Development Plan and contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

