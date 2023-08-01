20 traders under spotlight

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham

Twenty traders have been warned for prosecution following a market inspection conducted by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says these inspections were carried out following the 2023-24 budget announcement on June 30th.

Abraham says all 20 traders are currently under active investigation.

He adds traders have been found in breach, and the common practices have had to do with the display of prices as well as overcharging.

“We have a number of plans that we have adopted to the exhaustive changes introduced in the recent budget, and we are working on those. We want to ensure that maximum benefits are given to consumers, and we’ll mitigate any impact of adverse changes. We will be introducing some new strategies and mechanisms in due course.”

The FCCC taskforce has carried out more than 800 inspections and surveys so far.

Abraham adds they ramped up inspection and market survey activities to continue to uphold fair trade practices and protect consumers.

Abraham says the Commission also conducted pre-budget surveys to establish baseline prices before the current round of surveys and inspections.