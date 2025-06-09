$143k boost for health logistics

Healthcare supply boosted with a $143k donation from the Australia Fiji Health Program [Photo: Ministry of Health/ Facebook]

The healthcare supply chain has been strengthened with a $143,000 donation from the Australia Fiji Health Program, facilitated by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The donation, received by the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services, includes a forklift, laptops, trolleys and 14,000 saline IV solutions to improve efficiency and support patient care.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr Luisa Cikamatana says the equipment will enhance warehouse operations, improve order fulfilment and support the digitisation of procurement systems, while the saline solutions will address an immediate clinical shortage.

DFAT Senior Program Manager Health Dr Frances Bingwor, says the support reflects a shared commitment to ensuring reliable access to essential medical supplies across Fiji.

