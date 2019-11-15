Fiji supports the US in the fight against COVID-19

Fiji has assured America in supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the USA’s 244th Independence Day Anniversary, Fiji Chief of Protocol Jiko Rasoqosoqo says Fiji and America enjoy an enduring relationship that has been nurtured over time and strengthened by the growth and co-operation in international peacekeeping and regional security.

“On behalf of the Fijian government and its people, I extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences for those who have succumb to the COVID19 scourge. Excellency, Fiji stands with the United States of America as we work to winning the battle against this pandemic.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji will continue to support the close collaboration between the two countries and will include cultural exchanges, economic and development co-operation among many others.

He also commended the efforts made by the US government in the rehabilitation works post-TC Harold and also the present battle against the COVID19 pandemic.