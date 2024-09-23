10 cervix cancer deaths in the North

Ten women between the ages of 29 and 50 from the Northern Division have died from cervical cancer, out of 20 cases diagnosed since January 2023.

Of the 20 cases recorded in the Northern Division, the majority of those affected are commonly between the ages of 30 and 81.

This was revealed by Dr. Taina Raibili, an Obstetrics & Gynecology Registrar during a support program session for Female Medical Officers (FMO) under the Fiji Medical Association at Labasa Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

She says that cervical cancer is preventable if detected early but more awareness programs are necessary for women in rural communities, as well as those within the healthcare workforce.

“Not only the women, but the men too need to be aware of this, and they need to encourage their wives, families, mothers, and sisters to get screened. Losing a mother affects the entire family, especially if young children are depending on her.”

Dr. Raibili emphasizes that pap smears are available for free at every health center in Fiji, encouraging women to access them, while HPV screening is also available at private hospitals and clinics.

Medical Officer Dr. Miriama Thaggard adds that female medical officers are leading by example, ensuring that every female doctor gets screened as a way of raising awareness among their peers.

She says that the session aimed to raise awareness among both healthcare professionals and the public on cervical cancer in women since, at times, female doctors are so busy with work and families that they often neglect their well-being.

Meanwhile, the FMO aims to celebrate, empower, and advocate for other women on health issues ranging from cervical cancer to mental health, recognizing that their health is just as important while serving others.