You can host a private Swiftie party at a movie theater

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Taylor Swift continues to reign.

Cinemark has announced that Swifties – as her fan base is known – can host private viewing parties for her forthcoming “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” concert film.

“We are excited to offer fans the ultimate Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer said in a statement.

“Our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade.”

Swift’s tour has racked in the cash and so has the concert film, which hits theaters Oct. 13.

According to AMC Theaters, the movie broke records for single-day advance ticket sales with $26 million in tickets sold on August 31.

Tickets for the private Swiftie parties for up to 40 people will run $800, plus taxes and fees where applicable.

The private theater sales are now available, along with standard and individual tickets at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app at participating locations.