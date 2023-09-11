Wild comedy 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Festival

[Source: Reuters]

“Poor Things”, a gothic, sex-charged comedy directed by Greece’s Yorgos Lanthimos, won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, the British-made film wowed festival-goers with its zany story of a woman reanimated after suicide by a mad doctor who replaces her brain with that of her unborn baby.

Childlike but with an adult’s body, Stone’s character Bella Baxter grows increasingly independent and excited by her sexual experimentations as she undertakes a voyage of self-discovery through a surreal version of 19th century Europe.

“The central character is Bella Baxter, an incredible creature, and she would not exist without Emma Stone, another incredible creature,” said Lanthimos, whose previous films include “The Favourite” amd “The Lobster”.

Venice marks the start of the awards season and regularly throws up big favourites for the Oscars, with eight of the past 11 best director awards going to films that debuted here.

The top acting awards at the festival went to two U.S. stars — Cailee Spaeny, who played the former wife of Elvis Presley in the biopic “Priscilla”, and Peter Sarsgaard, who featured in the gritty family drama “Memory”.

The runner-up Silver Lion award went to “Evil Does Not Exist”, an enigmatic, rural drama directed by Japan’s Ryusuke Hamaguchi — the only Asian entry among the 23 films competing for the main prize.