Who's returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2?

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Streep and Hathaway will reprise their roles as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs, while EW previously exclusively reported that Adrian Grenier won’t return.

The last two decades spent without a Devil Wears Prada sequel started to feel a little bit like enduring a 20-year hideous skirt convention. Now, Runway readers can rejoice, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in production with stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt back in business — amid a shifting journalism landscape, that is.

Director David Frankel has once again united a powerhouse cast of Hollywood stars for a revival of one of the most popular comedies of the aughts, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 picking up after the first film highlighted the story of Andy Sachs (Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who begrudgingly takes a job working under a ruthless fashion magazine editor, Miranda Priestly (Streep), and her army of haute henchmen (Blunt, Tucci).

Little is known about the upcoming movie’s plot, but with cameras currently rolling on the project in New York City, news is spilling out at a rate that might require, as Tucci’s Nigel might say, a little Crisco and some fishing line to contain.

Read on for everything we know so far about Streep, Hathaway, Tucci, Blunt, and more reuniting for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

