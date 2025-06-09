What to know about BTS as the K-pop group returns from military service

TV Tropes

It’s official almost. Soon, all seven members of the massively popular K-pop group BTS will have completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Rapper Suga will be the last of the bandmates to be released on Saturday, after fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative to serving in the military that he reportedly chose due to a shoulder injury.

BTS’ entertainment agency said no events are planned for Suga’s release out of concern for overcrowding.

The six others, RM, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin and j-hope, served in the army.

Earlier this month, four members of BTS — RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook were discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Jin, the eldest BTS member, was discharged in June 2024 as was j-hope in October.

BTS is expected to reunite later this year. Ahead of that highly anticipated homecoming, here’s what you need to know about the group.

