Vicky Kaushal opens up about the profound impact of marrying Katrina Kaif

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about the profound impact of his marriage to Katrina Kaif and the joyous adventure of sharing life with her.

Reflecting on his post-marriage journey, Vicky eloquently expressed how he has beautifully evolved through the experience of living with someone.

During a conversation with Bombay Times, Vicky Kaushal shared his reflections on the transformative impact of marrying Katrina and the joyous experience of living with her. Describing his life after marriage, Vicky expressed, “I have evolved beautifully. Living with someone is a learning experience. I have come to realise that when two people come together, they create a common ground of understanding and meet halfway and embark on a beautiful journey together. It’s an incredibly exciting and enriching experience.”

Article continues after advertisement

Vicky further added, “I have been married for over a year and a half now, and I have learnt that it is not just about my perspectives, opinions, or schedules but about the union of two individuals. The truth is that I couldn’t have asked for a better companion than Katrina to live this journey.”

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied knot in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. It was a grand wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It was a private wedding in the presence of family members with limited friends from the film industry.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Co-starring Sara Ali Khan, the film featured them as a married couple from a middle-class household living in a joint family who come up with a unique solution to resolve their issues. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film released on June 2.

On the other hand, Katrina’s last film was Phone Bhoot, which was a theatrical release. Both these actors have a bunch of projects in their pipeline. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. Whereas Vicky has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.