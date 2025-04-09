Universal Studios to open first European theme park near London

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. media giant Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), will build its first Universal theme park and resort in Europe in Bedford, north of London, opening in 2031, the British government said on Wednesday.

The park will create 20,000 jobs during construction and a further 8,000 jobs across the hospitality and creative industries when it opens, it said.

It is expected to attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year, a number currently only exceeded in Europe by Disneyland Paris.

Universal Studios has five resorts and parks in the U.S. states of California and Florida as well as in Singapore, Japan and China, offering rides and attractions based on Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and other movie franchises.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has sought to ease planning demands to boost investment in Britain, said in a statement the multi-billion pound investment would make Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe.

Plans for the site include a theme park, featuring several themed lands, a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment complex.

Comcast President Mike Cavanagh showed Starmer the plan in London on Tuesday, saying he “could not be more excited” to create a Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom.

Comcast bought a 500-acre former brickworks in Bedfordshire, about 55 miles north of London, in 2023. It already owns Sky, which is Europe’s biggest pay-TV business.

It had been in talks with the British government since last year about turning the site into a theme park.

The Labour government, which has pledged to drive investment in infrastructure since it was elected last year, has approved the expansion of Luton Airport, which is about 20 miles from the Universal site, boosting the area’s international connectivity.

The theme park and resort are subject to planning permission, the government said.

