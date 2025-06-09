Tristan Tate faces probe over alleged Romanian election interference

[Source: BBC NEWS]

Romanian authorities have launched an investigation into British-American influencer Tristan Tate over allegations he broke election laws by posting political content on social media during the country’s recent presidential elections.

The probe, confirmed by police sources, is centred on a social media post that Tate is alleged to have shared on election day and included direct or implicit political messaging, which is illegal in Romania.

Tate, 36, is the younger brother of controversial influencer Andrew Tate, 38, a self-described misogynist.

The pair have a combined social media following of over 13 million.

Both are being investigated by Romanian authorities in a separate case in relation to a number of charges, which they deny.

The latest investigation was opened by Ilfov county police after it received an official complaint.

It is alleged that Tate may have tried to influence voters through the social media post, which may constitute offences of foreign election interference and campaigning during restricted periods.

He has been summoned for questioning on Tuesday.

Andrew is not involved in this case, according to official sources.

The BBC has contacted Tate’s representatives for comment.

He has not issued any public statement regarding the investigation.

But in a video post apparently published on X on the day of the election, Tate says he is “not campaigning” and that as “an American man, using an American platform, in Dubai, to talk about political issues” he is “not subject to Romania’s ‘no campaigning’ law”.

In recent years, the Tate brothers have built a massive online presence on social media.

They have attracted frequent criticism over offensive statements about women.

Both were arrested in Romania in December 2022, with Andrew accused of rape and human trafficking and Tristan suspected of human trafficking.

They both denied the charges and spent several months under house arrest.

A year and a half later, in August 2024, they faced new allegations in Romania, including sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons, all of which they deny.

They are also facing 21 charges in the UK, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

At the time of an arrest warrant obtained by Bedfordshire Police in March 2024, the Tates said they “categorically reject all charges” and were “very innocent men“.

A Romanian court ruled that they could be extradited to the UK only once the separate proceedings against them in Romania concluded.

Prosecutors unexpectedly lifted a two-year travel ban earlier this year, after which the brothers travelled from Romania to the US state of Florida by private jet in February 2025.

They returned to Romania in March 2025, telling reporters that “innocent men don’t run from anything“.

