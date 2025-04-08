Tom Hardy and Guy Ritchie reunite for gritty crime series ‘MobLand’

[ Source: AP ]

Tom Hardy has collected troves of knowledge and skill throughout his journey as an actor, forming a megastar career.

But any education he received from director Guy Ritchie during their time on the 2008 “RocknRolla” film was gained from afar.

“I didn’t have very much to do with him … the first time I worked with him. Gerard (Butler) was leading that film and in many elements, we were support staff,” said Hardy. “So, I got to experience being on the Guy Ritchie set, and it was a bit from a position of not being a lead, and that’s a different responsibility.”

Article continues after advertisement

But time can bring people and experiences back around, especially in Hollywood. Since that film 17 years ago, Ritchie has transitioned into esteemed directorial status. And Hardy has morphed into a box office superstar with films like “The Dark Night Rises” as the imposing villain Bane, and the titular role for Marvel’s “Venom” franchise. Now, the two have reunited for Ritchie’s gritty, yet sophisticated series “MobLand.”

“I was really keen to go back and work with him because he’s a fellow Brit and he’s done quite incredible work,” explained Hardy. “I wanted to go and play with him, actually, and see what that was like now I’m older, and it was good fun.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.