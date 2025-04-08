Timeline of the charges against Sean Combs

[ Source: BBC]

Two years ago, rap musician and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs threw a lavish 53rd birthday party at his $61m mansion in Beverly Hills.

A host of stars lined up to toast his career, with a guest list that included Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Mary J Blige, Kehlani, Tinashe, Chris Brown and Machine Gun Kelly.

The party coincided with his 30th year in the music industry – three decades in which he formed his own entertainment empire and changed the sound of hip-hop, both as an artist and a producer for the likes of Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and The Notorious B.I.G.

Article continues after advertisement

Fast-forward to 2024, and his career is on the ropes.

In a case filed in New York, the star has been accused of kidnapping, drugging and coercing women into sexual activities, sometimes through the use of firearms and threats of violence.

The same Los Angeles mansion that hosted his birthday party was raided by police in March. There, officers seized supplies that they say were intended for use in orgies known as “freak offs”, including drugs and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

Mr Combs has denied all the charges, entering a not guilty plea on Tuesday, 17 September.

The court case comes after a year in which the musician has faced lawsuits from a number of women.

Here is how the allegations against Mr Combs have stacked up.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.