'The Simpsons,' 'Family Guy' renewed for four seasons at Fox

[ Source: Reuters ]

Animated television sitcoms “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers” have been renewed for four more seasons on Fox, Fox Entertainment said on Wednesday.

“American Dad” will return to Fox, where it debuted in 2005, also scoring a four-season renewal. It has been showing on TBS since 2014.

The contract extends the status of “The Simpsons” as the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history with its 37th through 40th seasons.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, referring to its production company behind the shows.

