Tate receives 'transformational' gift from US donors

[ Source: BBC ]

Tate Modern has announced it has received a major gift from a couple of art collectors in the form of a painting by the US modern artist Joan Mitchell.

It was unveiled on Thursday as one of a group of works being donated by the Miami-based philanthropists, Jorge M and Darlene Pérez.

The six-metre-long triptych, entitled Iva 1973, can now be viewed for free at the London gallery next to Mark Rothko’s Seagram Murals.

Article continues after advertisement

Tate director Maria Balshaw said the gift was “one of the most important” it has received, describing the donation as “transformational”.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.