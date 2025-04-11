Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi to team up for Puri Jagannadh’s next

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Director Puri Jagannadh recently unveiled his most ambitious Pan-India project, starring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. Announced on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, this epic extravaganza will be produced lavishly by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects.

In this highly anticipated venture, Puri Jagannadh will present Vijay Sethupathi in a never-before-seen role, showcasing the actor’s immense range and versatility.

The script has been meticulously crafted by Puri, ensuring that every character holds significant weight.

The narrative is set to be an intense and gripping tale, where each character contributes meaningfully to the unfolding drama.

Adding to the excitement, actress Tabu comes on board for a very pivotal role in the film.

Known for her selective choices, Tabu was immediately drawn to the character and the compelling storyline, which led her to give her consent to be a part of this ambitious project.

The regular shoot is slated to begin in June, and the movie is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The makers will announce the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

