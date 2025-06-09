Superhero films ignite rivalry among Marvel and DC comic fans

[Source: Reuters]

Comic fans are embracing the latest showdown between Marvel and DC as their superhero films “Fantastic Four” and “Superman” compete for box office dominance, reigniting a rivalry spanning over eight decades.

Whether it’s the thrill of seeing the comic book superhero The Thing shout “It’s clobbering time!” before throwing a punch or watching Superman and his faithful pup Krypto save the day, fans are heading to movie theaters to support their favorite films.

“Well, clearly I’m a Marvel fan,” Danielle Stroski, who was dressed as the shapeshifter character named Mystique from Marvel’s X-Men comics, at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Article continues after advertisement

“But I have a little white dog at home, so I love me some ‘Superman’ as well. And I know the little white dog is stealing the show for ‘Superman,’ so it’s going to be close. But I got to go Marvel,” she added.

The 42-year-old from California predicted “Fantastic Four” would outperform “Superman” at the box office.

DC fan Lito Loza, dressed as Superboy, voiced his support for “Superman.” “I’ve already seen ‘Superman’ three times, and I’m very, very happy with what James Gunn did with it. It makes me feel hopeful,” he said, referring to the director.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.