Entertainment

Studios bet on horror movies to reanimate cinemas

Reuters

July 6, 2025 8:23 am

[Source: Reuters]

Vampires, zombies and the Grim Reaper are killing it at the box office.

At a time when superheroes, sequels and reboots have grown stale among audiences, horror has emerged as an unlikely savior, entertainment industry veterans say.

This year, scary movies account for 17 percent of the North American ticket purchases, up from 11 percent in 2024 and 4 percent a decade ago, according to Comscore data compiled exclusively for Reuters.

Article continues after advertisement

Thanks to the box office performance of “Sinners” and “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” and new installments of popular horror films hitting later this year, including “The Conjuring: Last Rites” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” cinema owners have reason to celebrate.

“We have identified horror as really one of the primary film genres that we are targeting to grow,” said Brandt Gully, owner of the Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs, Georgia. “It can really fill a void when you need it.”

Producers, studio executives and theater owners say horror has historically provided a safe outlet to cope with contemporary anxieties.

And there is no lack of material to choose from: the aftershocks of a global pandemic, artificial intelligence paranoia, the loss of control over one’s body, and resurgent racism.

“It’s cathartic, it’s emotional, and it comes with an ending,” said film data analyst Stephen Follows, author of the Horror Movie Report, which offers detailed insights into the genre.

“Horror movies give space to process things that are harder to face in everyday life.”

The often low-budget productions allow for greater risk-taking than would be possible with high-cost, high-stakes productions like “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

The creative freedom has attracted such acclaimed directors as Ryan Coogler, Jordan Peele, Danny Boyle and Guillermo del Toro.

“Horror movies are an accountant’s dream,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore senior media analyst. “If you’re going to make a science-fiction outer-space extravaganza, you can’t do that on the cheap. With horror films, a modest-budget movie like ‘Weapons’ can be scary as hell.”

Audiences are responding. Coogler’s “Sinners,” an original story about Mississippi vampires starring Michael B. Jordan, was the year’s third highest-grossing movie in the U.S. and Canada, according to Comscore.

Movie theaters are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic which broke the movie-going habit, and increased viewing in the home. Mike De Luca, co-chair and Warner Bros Motion Picture Group (WBD.O), which released “Sinners,” said horror was a genre that manages to get people out of the house.

“It’s a rising tide that lifts all boats,” he said. “You know, we’re trying to get people back in the habit of going to the theaters.”

Fear knows no geographical bounds. Half of all horror movies released by major U.S. distributors last year made 50 percent or more of their worldwide box office gross outside the U.S., according to London-based researcher Ampere Analysis.

The breakout international hit “The Substance,” for example, grossed over $77 million worldwide — with around 80% of that from outside the U.S.

Streamers also are similarly capitalizing on the appeal of the genre.

AMC’s post-apocalyptic horror drama series “The Walking Dead,” became one of the most popular series when it was added to Netflix in 2023, amassing 1.3 billion hours viewed, according to Netflix’s Engagement Report.

Director Guillermo del Toro’s film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gothic novel, “Frankenstein,” is set to debut in November.

DATE NIGHT

Horror films are ideally suited to watching in movie theaters, where the environment heightens the experience.

“What you can’t do at home is sit in a dark room with a hundred other people, not on your phone, and jump,” said Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum, producer of “Halloween,” “Paranormal Activity” and other lucrative horror franchises.

“You can’t really be scared when you watch a horror movie at home.”

Big-budget movies that the industry refers to as “tent poles,” such as “Captain America: Brave New World” or “A Minecraft Movie,” remain the lifeblood of movie theaters.

Over time, these blockbusters have elbowed out more moderately budgeted romantic comedies and dramas on movie screens.

Against this backdrop, horror has been quietly gaining momentum.

The genre broke the $1 billion box office barrier in the U.S. and Canada for the first time in 2017, Comscore reported, buoyed by the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, “It,” and Jordan Peele’s exploration of racial inequality in “Get Out.”

Announcements of new horror films from U.S. producers have risen each year for the last three years, including in 2023, when the Hollywood strikes significantly impacted production, according to Ampere Analysis.

The number of U.S. horror films that went into production last year was up 21 percent over 2023, Ampere found.

“While more arthouse fare and even some tentpole superhero franchises have had mixed fortunes at the global box office in the wake of the pandemic, horror remains one of the key genres that audiences still make a point of seeing in the theatres,” wrote researcher Alice Thorpe in a report for Ampere’s clients which she shared with Reuters. The researcher’s own consumer surveys revealed horror is the favorite genre among two-thirds of movie-goers, ages 18 to 24.

“Anytime a teenager graduates to wanting to take a date to the movies, horror gets popular really fast,” said Warner Bros’ De Luca. “It’s a great film-going experience to take a date to because you get to huddle with each other and gasp and hoop and holler.”

FREAK SHOW

Horror has been a cinematic staple from its earliest days, when Thomas Edison filmed “Frankenstein” on his motion picture camera, the Kinetograph, in 1910.

The British Board of Film Classification introduced the “H” rating in 1932, officially designating the genre.

But it didn’t always get Hollywood’s respect.

“In the first half of the 20th century, it was seen as a freak-show,” said Follows.
Perceptions began to change with the critical and commercial success of films like “Psycho,” “The Exorcist” and “The Shining.”

Director Steven Spielberg ushered in the summer blockbuster in 1975 with “Jaws,” a re-invention of the classic monster movie.

In recent years, horror movies have become part of the Oscar conversation.
Peele collected an Academy Award for best original screenplay in 2018 for “Get Out.” Demi Moore received her first Oscar nomination earlier this year for her portrayal of an aging Hollywood star who will go to any lengths to stay beautiful in “The Substance.”

Not every horror movie connects with audiences.

“M3GAN 2.0,” a sequel to the 2022 low-budget film about a killer robotic doll that grossed $180 million worldwide, brought in a modest $10.2 million in the U.S. and Canada in its opening weekend, according to Comscore.

Theater chains will have no shortage of horror movies to exhibit this summer.

Seven films are slated to be released before Labor Day weekend, including Columbia Pictures’s nostalgic reboot of the 1997 film, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which reaches screens on July 18, and “Weapons,” which opens on Aug. 8.

“The best types of these movies are ones that elicit an audible and visceral reaction … ‘Don’t go in there!’” said Screen Gems President Ashley Brucks, who has worked on such films as Sony’s(6758.T), upcoming “I Know What You Did Last Summer” as well as “A Quiet Place” and “Scream.”

“You are either squirming or laughing or screaming and just really having fun with it.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

No mercy for fund misuse in schools

Government cracks down on red tape

K9 sniffs out drugs at Lakeba jetty

Two arrested over Yaqona theft

Rising yacht arrivals, weak port checks spark alarm

Police probe alleged abduction attempts

Teens among group charged in Laucala break-in

Two arrested over Yaqona theft

School subjects setting students up to fail, expert warns

Fiji gets backing from Australia

Over 1,500 young Fijians linked to drug cases

Paris opens river Seine for public swimming since 1923

Wallabies edge Fiji in thrilling test match comeback

Bryson impressed with team’s performance

Indian brands tap heritage pride to boost sales

Ukraine's top general warns of possible new Russian offensive

Vuna Brothers out to prove their worth

Kenya's Kipyegon breaks own 1,500 metres world record

Dalai Lama turns 90 and vows to keep defying China for years

Ozzy and Sabbath delight adoring fans in emotional farewell gig

BRICS agree to joint statement ahead of Rio leaders summit

Tucker Carlson says to air interview with president of Iran

Longtime champion Joey Chestnut downs 71 hot dogs

Flying Fijians aim for win against Wallabies

Team Fiji holds third place

Double-Header kicks off at King Charles Park

Musk says 'America Party' is formed in US

Australia seize control as Smith's masterclass extends lead to 254

Eight migrants deported from Djibouti to South Sudan

Colombian police capture suspected leader in senator's shooting

China's first Legoland resort packed on opening day

Death toll at 27 as flood waters recede in central Texas

Studios bet on horror movies to reanimate cinemas

Nasau brace in Kulas opening win

Minister responds to claims of urban-centered budget

Police Sharks out on a mission

PM’s move to supercharge Fiji’s Police Force

RSL carriers cease as voucher value falls short

Kenyan Chebet breaks women's 5,000 metres world record

Pay rise fuels public service push

Djokovic thumps Kecmanovic for Wimbledon ton and spot in last 16

Japan braces for more quakes

Dalai Lama says he hopes to live for another 40 years

Heated clash ends in a draw

FWCC slams FRU over Masi call-up

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split

Discipline and family support drive Suva Grammar U-17

Black Canary team dominates again

PM shrugs off US trade fears

Narube flags risky tax forecast

Tears and tributes as players honour Jota at Club World Cup

West Indies stage stunning fightback to trail Australia by 45

Savusavu landowners defend tree removal

New NATO commander stresses unity at handover ceremony

New plan sparks rise of female engineers in the Pacific

Huge explosion at Rome petrol station injures 45 people

Turkey arrests ten suspects after wildfires

Australia cancels Kanye West’s visa over ‘Heil Hitler’ song

Hamas says it responds to Gaza ceasefire proposal in 'a positive spirit'

Flying Fijians ready to take on Wallabies

Strong start for Team Fiji athletics

HIV risk from illegal dental procedures, says Ministry

Fiji Water incentive questioned

Fiji Kulas banking on home advantage

West Indies stage stunning fightback to trail Australia by 45 in Grenada

PM calls on diaspora to power national growth

Australian actor Julian McMahon dies, aged 56

Commission calls on all parties to unite now

Fatal crash in Lautoka

US judge clears the way for imminent deportation of 8 migrants

Pacific worker’s dream ends in tragedy in Australia

President says Moldovans hold EU future in their hands

Brazil's Lula hints at 2026 re-election bid

Rone's global street art starts in this shared studio

Trump says there could be a Gaza deal next week

Eastern China swelters under early heatwave

Byrne banks on Maqala's versatility

Minister defends budget as critics sound alarm on debt surge

Gold for Rainibogi and Tolu

Big push to ditch tourism dependence

Elder crushes 9 records in golden sweep at Pacific Mini Games

Illegal yacht berthing raises border security concerns in Cakaudrove

Alcaraz marches on at Wimbledon after tough test

$100K push for long-awaited school hall

UFC confirms plans for event at White House in 2026

Civil service veteran calls for better pay

UN expert urges states to cut Israel trade ties over 'apocalyptic' Gaza situation

Rayasi to debut, potential debut for Baselala

Budget overlooks critical AI investment amid global tech surge

Indonesia resumes search for 30 missing ferry passengers

Daugunu on the bench, Gleeson starts against Fiji

Minister blames broken system for election delay

Digital tool to boost voter turnout

Tongan coach disappointed over Bidesi training ground

DNA evidence links trio to brutal murder

Archaeologists in Peru unveil 3,500-year-old city

Cakaudrove youth speak out

Landowners win big as TLTB recovers millions

Maureen Hingert, King and I actress and former Miss Universe contestant, dies at 88

Trump says he expects Hamas decision in 24 hours on 'final' peace proposal

Russia's all-night drone attack on Kyiv injures 23

Indonesia suspends search for 30 missing after ferry sinks near Bali

Dr. Phil's TV network files for bankruptcy

Engineering services consolidated under one roof

Kamikamica welcomes FICAC probe

FEO reviews COI report

We can do it again, says Mata

Sean "Diddy" Combs Juror Slams "Insulting" Public Response to Verdict

Gavoka calls for stronger action on Fiji's rising social issues

Fiji Pine’s new office and clean water project unveiled

Fiji moves to fourth on medal tally

Dentist shortage hits health system

Sorovakarua's journey of grit gets her Fiji Kulas debut

Data leaks and privacy breaches plague ministries

No progress at all, Trump says

No answers from FICAC on Kamikamica’s seized phone

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA Studying French at Age 3

China rejects allegations of geopolitical agenda

Seruiratu calls for stronger support for public workers

Businessman accused of housing fraud

Rabi man charged with murder

Aussie media eyes Lions, not Fiji

Brad Pitt Reveals Why He and Tom Cruise Backed Out of Ford v Ferrari Roles

Netanyahu on first visit to Israeli kibbutz ravaged in Hamas attack

Joy and grief as Portugal remember Jota at Women's Euros

FNU teams up with Pakistan to bring smart farming

'The Thing' star Keith David shares tearful reaction to Hollywood Walk of Fame announcement

Minister pushes game-changing reforms across core sectors

US-backed 60-day Gaza ceasefire envisages gradual return of hostages, official says

Kenneth Colley, Star Wars actor, dies at 87

Trump urges end to Ukraine war in call with Putin

Byrne backs annual Vuvale Bowl showdown

Silktails set for historic clash in New Zealand

Singh feels right at home with Fiji Kulas

Students travel miles as teacher shortage disrupts learning

TVET pathways pilot in 15 schools

Plans to automate civil service functions

Women urged to act as Ovarian Cancer cases surge

TRC faces time crunch

Prosecutor presses on meth secret

Landowners demand change in mahogany industry

Government backs Bua woman

Liverpool's Jota dies in car crash

How to make a (Super)man fly: James Gunn was 'more inspired by Top Gun'

Two children among five injured in Russia's attack on Odesa

Meth replaces weed, youth at risk

Meth suspect claims fear forced escape

Flying Fijians squad gelling fast

Sean "Diddy" Combs Will "Sleep Well" Despite Being Denied Bail After Trial Verdict

ANZ says Budget is pro-growth but flags debt

President backs remote civil servants

Emergency delays in Labasa spark urgent bypass plans

Waqa claims silver after years off the platform

Krishna targets new chapter

US contractors say their colleagues are firing live ammo

13 children among sex crime victims

$200 job turned into drug raid nightmare

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann steps away from HBO series

Dozens missing after ferry sinks off Bali

Blumhouse boss Jason Blum was 'in pain all weekend long' as M3GAN 2.0 bombed

Midfield headache for Byrne

Accused denies knowledge of meth storage site

Fiji’s 3x3 basketball women dig deep in gold medal hunt

Labasa bypass plan hits cash roadblock

Firefighter Tabua returns after two years

Mining scrutiny fails without scientists

Smart traffic plan still stuck in the pipeline

Drug impact risks Fiji’s public service stability

Invitational Tournament starts next week

Development at risk without leadership, Vosarogo warns

Agriculture still king in Fiji’s workforce

Fiji pushes for bigger deal with Australia

Underdogs and heat dominate debate as Club World Cup enters final stages

US judge blocks Trump asylum ban

Brad Pitt says his generation of actors was 'a little more uptight'

Iranian nuclear program degraded by up to two years

'Diddy' to remain jailed ahead of sentencing

How Cars and playing Gran Turismo inspired this generation of F1 drivers

First Cath Lab opens in the West

Police raid village home, seize illegal alcohol stash

Greek firefighters battle wildfire on island of Crete

Heatwave across Europe leaves 8 dead

Accused calls co-accused a conman

15 Jurassic World Rebirth callbacks to Jurassic Park

Man admits murdering four students in deal to avoid death penalty

PM slams superpower rivalry in the Pacific

Cancer care running on empty

Sean 'Diddy' Combs cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering

Hamas studies Gaza ceasefire proposal labelled 'final' by Trump

Nurses brew up bold health study

Mudunasoko ,Yalimaiwai strikes gold again

Muntz reflects on life-changing Fiji Rugby opportunity

Education Act overhaul nears finish line

Three incoming Vanuatu players for Lautoka

Financial backing can lift other sports:Mallam

Village swamped by Suva’s rubbish

Jail term for rapist

Youth unemployment soars

Prasad orders budget rollout now

Dalai Lama's Trust will lead search for his successor