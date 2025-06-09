Star Wars saga expands over decades of films and eras

Source: Entertainment Weekly

George Lucas built Star Wars as a vast galaxy filled with endless storytelling potential, launching audiences straight into the middle of the saga with 1977’s Episode IV: A New Hope. Over time, Lucas and later filmmakers like Dave Filoni and J.J. Abrams expanded the universe backward and forward, exploring different eras, characters, and conflicts across multiple trilogies and standalone films.

The chronological story begins with the prequels, starting with The Phantom Menace, which reintroduces viewers to a young Anakin Skywalker and iconic moments like pod racing and the duel with Darth Maul. Attack of the Clones follows Anakin’s turn toward darkness, his romance with Padmé, and Palpatine’s growing influence. The animated Clone Wars film deepens this era, introducing fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano.

The prequel trilogy concludes with Revenge of the Sith, the darkest chapter of Anakin’s transformation and the fall of the Republic. Set between this downfall and the original trilogy, Solo explores Han Solo’s early adventures and rivalry with Lando Calrissian, while Rogue One delivers a grittier war story about the rebel mission to steal the Death Star plans.

Article continues after advertisement

The original trilogy begins with A New Hope, the timeless story of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo battling the Empire. This is followed by The Empire Strikes Back, widely regarded as the best of the franchise, where Luke trains with Yoda and discovers Darth Vader’s shocking truth. Return of the Jedi wraps up the arc with redemption, rebellion, and the fall of the Empire.

Decades later, The Force Awakens revived the franchise with new heroes — Rey, Finn, and BB-8 — while bringing back beloved characters like Han and Leia. The Last Jedi took bold creative risks, challenging old ideas about the Force and deepening the complex relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren, earning both praise and controversy for its thematic ambition.

The Skywalker saga concludes with The Rise of Skywalker, which attempts to tie together decades of storytelling with a final battle between Jedi and Sith. While seen as weaker than its immediate predecessors, it delivers a galaxy-spanning finale and reunites countless characters for the saga’s climactic end. A full release-order list shows how the franchise evolved across generations of filmmaking.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.