Sitaare Zameen Par sees an EXTRAORDINARY jump on Saturday; Collects Rs. 21 crores on Day 2

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Aamir Khan is back in the game as his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par has seen an extraordinary jump in collections on Saturday.

According to early estimates, Sitaare Zameen Par has collected Rs. 20 to Rs. 21 crores on second day, taking total collections to Rs. 30 crores.

Sitaare Zameen Par is headed to emerge a surprise success story of 2025, as the film released devoid of any expectations and is now headed to record a dream theatrical run. The jump has come all across the board, as a 100 percent spike in business is rarity in the world of cinema, more so in post covid world.

The Aamir Khan starrer will now target first weekend business of Rs. 55 crore and then aim to score a strong trend on Monday. An entry in 100 crore club is assured and one need to see how far can the film go beyond the century.

The Saturday business indicates appreciation and eyes now are on Sunday business.

