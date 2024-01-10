Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor died last July from natural causes, a coroner in London ruled.

The singer, 56, was found unresponsive at her home in London and pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was not considered suspicious.

O’Connor was known for her pure and crisp voice, paired with exceptional songwriting abilities that evoked her views on politics, spirituality, history and philosophy. Her first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” was released to critical acclaim in 1987, but it was O’Connor’s 1990 follow-up, “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” that broke her through as a well-known artist.

Her rendition of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U” shot to No. 1 in 1990, buoyed by a music video that featured O’Connor, with close-cropped hair and a dark turtleneck.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay tribute to her during her funeral cortege as it drove past her old house in Bray, County Wicklow, in Ireland in August.

A small private funeral was attended by singer Bob Geldof, U2’s Bono, Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina, Irish public broadcaster RTE reported.