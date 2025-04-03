Sheen to take on another real-life role as 'iconic' Welsh prince

[ Source: BBC News ]

Actor Michael Sheen has said he will star as Owain Glyndŵr, the last Welsh-born Prince of Wales, in a new theatre production.

Owain & Henry will tell the story of Glyndŵr’s rebellion against English rule in Wales during the 15th Century, in one of the first productions announced by Welsh National Theatre, Sheen’s own theatre company.

Glyndŵr became a figurehead for Welsh nationalism and there are statues, monuments, pub and street names across Wales commemorating him.

Sheen, who previously said the Royal family should give up the Prince of Wales title, said as Glyndŵr he would portray “the iconic Welsh prince”.

“Owain & Henry is one of the origin stories of our nation, as relevant in today’s complex world as it was when Glyndŵr declared Wales an independent nation six hundred years ago,” said Sheen, who is from Port Talbot in south Wales.

