Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex says she joined ‘cuckold’ sex marathons to feel loved by him

[Source: AP]

Under cross-examination, Sean “Diddy” Combs ’ ex-girlfriend testified Tuesday she took part in sex acts with male sex workers at the music mogul’s request because it made her feel loved by him, but now regrets what she came to recognize as the “cuckold” lifestyle.

The woman testified at Combs’ sex-trafficking trial under the pseudonym “Jane” to protect her identity. A day earlier, she revealed their three-year relationship lasted until the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in September at New York hotel, where she’d been planning to meet him.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that carry a potential penalty of 15 years to life in prison. He has been jailed without bail.

Article continues after advertisement

Prosecutors allege Combs used violence, threats and a network of employees and associates to control and abuse women for two decades.

His lawyers have told the jury in federal court in Manhattan that although there was domestic violence in his relationships, everything he did sexually was consensual.

Earlier in the trial, R&B signer Casandra “ Cassie ” Ventura testified over four days that Combs physically abused her and that she participated in hundreds of “freak-off” sexual performances during a nearly 11-year relationship that ended in 2018.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged victims of sexual abuse without their consent unless they have shared their identities publicly, as Cassie has.

Attorney Teny Geragos, representing Combs, cross-examined Jane on Tuesday by leading her into discussing the drug-fueled sexual marathons choreographed by Combs — which Jane said sometimes happened weekly — by reminding her that she mentioned regrets in earlier testimony.

“I resent him for leading me into the lifestyle he led me to,” Jane said. “I resented the way he went about introducing me to this lifestyle.”

She said she agreed to these “hotel nights” while “under a lot of emotional pressure” — and already hooked on love and a desire to stay in a relationship with Combs.

Jane testified that she partook in the encounters, sometimes grudgingly, because they pleased Combs and she enjoyed spending time alone with him afterward.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.