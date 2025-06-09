Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex says she joined ‘cuckold’ sex marathons to feel loved by him

Associated Press

June 11, 2025 9:39 am

[Source: AP]

Under cross-examination, Sean “Diddy” Combs ’ ex-girlfriend testified Tuesday she took part in sex acts with male sex workers at the music mogul’s request because it made her feel loved by him, but now regrets what she came to recognize as the “cuckold” lifestyle.

The woman testified at Combs’ sex-trafficking trial under the pseudonym “Jane” to protect her identity. A day earlier, she revealed their three-year relationship lasted until the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in September at New York hotel, where she’d been planning to meet him.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that carry a potential penalty of 15 years to life in prison. He has been jailed without bail.

Article continues after advertisement

Prosecutors allege Combs used violence, threats and a network of employees and associates to control and abuse women for two decades.

His lawyers have told the jury in federal court in Manhattan that although there was domestic violence in his relationships, everything he did sexually was consensual.

Earlier in the trial, R&B signer Casandra “ Cassie ” Ventura testified over four days that Combs physically abused her and that she participated in hundreds of “freak-off” sexual performances during a nearly 11-year relationship that ended in 2018.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged victims of sexual abuse without their consent unless they have shared their identities publicly, as Cassie has.

Attorney Teny Geragos, representing Combs, cross-examined Jane on Tuesday by leading her into discussing the drug-fueled sexual marathons choreographed by Combs — which Jane said sometimes happened weekly — by reminding her that she mentioned regrets in earlier testimony.

“I resent him for leading me into the lifestyle he led me to,” Jane said. “I resented the way he went about introducing me to this lifestyle.”

She said she agreed to these “hotel nights” while “under a lot of emotional pressure” — and already hooked on love and a desire to stay in a relationship with Combs.

Jane testified that she partook in the encounters, sometimes grudgingly, because they pleased Combs and she enjoyed spending time alone with him afterward.

 

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Police tasked to locate missing key witness

Youth disengage over political fear: Dr Bhim

Servicemen’s Fund scrutinized over audit delays

Women turn talents into income at expo

Elderly man shares pain of family abuse

22 local artists to perform at RESFEST

Minister warns of silent crisis facing Fiji’s elderly

FBOA appoints Beddoes as its industry consultant

International legal bodies side with FLS

Truck driver in 4.1 tonne Meth case identified in court

Girl allegedly lured and sexually assaulted

US Marines arrive in LA; California governor warns 'democracy under assault'

Texas deploys National Guard ahead of protests

FBC to broadcast Flying Fijians test on Pay-Per-View

Ikanivere to lead Flying Fijians

Team Fiji presents i-tatau

Rise rookies amp up training

World’s most popular TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves the US after being detained by ICE

Auckland City amateurs take a break from the day job for Club World Cup

Unrest in the streets

Brazil, Ecuador qualify for 2026 World Cup finals

Part one complete as Popovic's Australia lock up World Cup berth

Video game performers on strike for almost a year over AI issues reach a tentative deal

Broncos eyes Kamikamica

Tony Awards draw best audience in 6 years for CBS

REALB talanoa session addresses industry challenges

Bolsonaro denies orchestrating Brazil coup

Junior Binnu moves preparation to Australia

T/Naitasiri leads senior league standings

Mini solo yacht race to make stop in Fiji

FIFA World Cup hopes simmering nicely

Marnus Labuschagne to open for Australia

Council reviews consumer laws

Minister slams civil service for delays

Northern Irish rioters attack police for second night

Lutnick says US-China talks going well

Kim Novak to receive Venice Film Festival’s lifetime achievement honor

Chiefs of Ra stage peaceful march

Passenger dies in Vatudamu accident

UK affirms ongoing police support

Boys shelter gets support

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex says she joined ‘cuckold’ sex marathons to feel loved by him

Britain sanctions Israeli far-right ministers

Greta Thunberg deported from Israel

Austrians endure shock, horror after gunman kills 10

Former stars receive timely assistance from Fiji FA

Narube questions electoral reform progress

Singh raises concerns over reform timeline

FLS calls on Justice Ashton-Lewis to resign

League resumes

Vatuba tribe questions compensation payments

Committee to tackle cyber threats

Leadership change at Ba football

Darge to captain Scotland during NZ and Fiji tour

Fire safety boost ahead of Tui Lau’s installation

Repairs begin at Lautoka School after termite damage

Fiji eyes Hong Kong for trade expansion

Jobe Bellingham joins Dortmund for initial £27m

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller heading back to IL

BTS members RM, V discharged from South Korea military, looking forward to reunion

Football family mourns passing of former national rep

Minister orders full investigation in the LP II case

Witness details handling of 4.1 tonnes of meth

Juveniles charged for non-sexual offences

Lewageena eyes mini games podium

Apple boosts AI features but leaves Siri behind for now

Permit delays to improve under NFA’s new digital plan

Manusina thrashes Tonga Lofa in Lawaqa

More support for ethnic communities

PM commits to 'lasting change' in second-term agenda

Argentina not overly reliant on Messi, says Scaloni

Aamir Khan adopts a strategic release model for Sitaare Zameen Par

Magistrate to decide High Court transfer for prominent trial

Fijian music takes centre stage

Public has right to see inquiry findings: Sayed-Khaiyum

Fiji deposits instruments of ratification for BBNJ Agreement

Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil Show

US deploys Marines to Los Angeles as Trump backs arrest of California governor

Aamir Khan’s 90-year-old mother and sister to make on-screen appearance in Sitaare Zameen Par

Witness recounts loading meth onto barge

Outdated electoral laws undermines democracy: Simpson

Australia strengthens worker protections

Beach volleyball works on team chemistry

Concessional housing loan facility assists 1,700 Fijians

Local investors need to be prioritized: Shah

Namoce signs with Drua

Trump backs arrest of California governor suing over Guard deployment to LA protests

'I'm not a porn star': 'Diddy' accuser says she asked to stop sex performances

Lewandowski 'betrayed and hurt' by way he lost Poland captaincy

US law enforcement prepare for hundreds of thousands to attend Army parade in Washington

Kuruleca stresses inclusive dialogue on electoral laws

Digitisation of archives vital for equal access says Bia

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners of war

Belgium hold off gallant Welsh fightback

Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Development banks to invest 3 billion euros in ocean plastics fight

Sly Stone, pioneering funk musician, dead at 82

US and Chinese officials meet in London for pivotal trade talks

Los Angeles police order immigration protesters downtown to go home

Tuivaga clarifies Constitution related concerns

Parties push for inclusive electoral reform

Telecom Fiji, Google link up for fiber optic deal

Kamikamica rejects "Wannabe PM" taunt

Community-led tourism takes off in Cakaudrove

Tagivetaua and Tuwai to be promoted by Drua

‘Bridge the Gap’ aims to empower women

Singh strikes back for Haider

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg

Officers told to be innovative

Ba river dredged to reduce flood risk

Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs opens new office

Man City sign Wolves defender Ait-Nouri for £31m

South Africa strike confident note ahead of WTC final

Kvitova loses on day one of new Queen's Club WTA event

Kings boxing promotion returns with 11 bouts

No phones and tablets in camp for Rodu’s U16 girls

Destiny child Alcaraz treasures Nadal heritage

Bainimarama, Qiliho case transferred to High Court

FMF commits to more community projects

Gordon expected to lead Wallabies

Witness testifies barge used to transport meth

NFA calls for vehicle fire levy enforcement

Labour constraints threaten BPO growth

SPX targets diaspora to boost investment

Tourism accelerator drives inclusive growth says Gavoka

Tamanisau claims golden glove

Gymnasts impress in Lautoka

Act on recommendations first: Justice Ashton-Lewis

Dialogue Fiji hosts key talks on electoral reform

Lewandowski quits Poland

Parties clash over Trump’s Guard deployment to LA

RFMF engineers mobilized to Lakeba and Nayau

Two accused withdraw guilty pleas

Northern health facilities face challenges

NFA invests in education and training

Push for insurance education amid disaster risks

Justin Bieber tired of 'transactional relationships'

Zelenskiy vows prisoner swaps despite Russian delays

Kiran urges action on social issues

New programme targets border threats

Thousands paid under parametric insurance scheme

Thailand, Cambodia pull back troops after border clash

Diddy trial revives #MeToo spotlight as movement enters new era

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Colombia

Wanda Sykes honours LGBTQ+ trailblazers

Israel orders military to block Greta Thunberg’s Gaza-bound aid boat

Israel confirms death of Hamas Commander Sinwar in Gaza tunnel

First big win for Labasa coach

Portugal beats Spain in shootout to win Nations Leauge

Over 500 conquer Fiji's toughest trail

Vanua of Nabukebuke seeks accountability for environmental harm

Changing mindsets key to ending sexual harassment: FWCC

Infrastructure development lays foundation for inclusive growth

Jury hears Diddy audio threats in sex trafficking trial

Landlord-tenant disputes dominate consumer complaints

Trump sends national guard to quell LA protests

PRF calls for more community spaces to tackle climate denial

France finish third in Nations League

England clinch T20 Series in thriller

3FIR finishes long-range march retracing WWII route

Korobebe villagers raise key concerns

Cooperative members gain hands-on experience

Italians win French Open doubles

Labasa wins Fiji FACT

Rewa legends claim U40s title

Major boost for Tailevu Rugby

Granollers, Zeballos clinch first French Open doubles title

Tens of thousands march in Romania demanding LGBTQ equality

Prasad focused on taking Fiji forward

Australia's Hazlewood does not want to miss WTC final again

Drone to boost emergency response

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman's finances split

Traditional knowledge crucial for disaster resilience: Ditoka

Support for emergency responders is vital

Meghan shares video of Lilibet's Disneyland celebration

Trump-inspired Cantonese opera in Hong Kong aims to bring love and peace

Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue

Labasa to miss Wasasala magic

Unnecessary for any of us to make comments: Prasad

Fiji Rugby eyes northern expansion

NFA pushes boundary expansion to cover growing urban areas

Absenteeism a growing concern, says Education Minister

Nadi veterans to face Rewa legends in final

Patti LuPone’s drama is dividing the Broadway community

NFA embraces inclusive leadership

Kenya's Chebet nears 5000m world record at Rome Diamond League

Chang pushes for flexible and modular learning

‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer highlights Elphaba and Glinda’s bond

Former Reform UK chair returns to party two days after quitting

Billy Joel documentary reveals he attempted suicide twice

Six killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza aid site

UK and India discuss 'counter-terrorism' cooperation

Trump says relationship with Musk is over

Ocean damage unspeakably awful, Attenborough tells prince

Milei meets Pope Leo

Health inspector flags persistent non-compliance in eateries

NFA seeks higher inspection fees

We cannot afford missed opportunities: Singh

Council warns of increasing scam tactics

Super Rugby semifinals confirmed