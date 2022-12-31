Renowned artists to perform at street party

Renowned local music artists will kick-start the New Year’s Eve celebrations by performing at the 2Day FM 31/12 Street Party in Suva this afternoon.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Team Leader Events, Shivneel Maharaj says artists like Billy T, Ratu, Aggie Vakaloloma and Tua will grace the stage at the street party to usher in the New Year along with two renowned DJs.

“It’s DJ Bill and DJ Ben. They are the most popular local DJs and they have a lot of Youtube followers. They will be performing here for people and it’s going to be a mixture of music so do come along with your family and friends and enjoy the night.”

Maharaj says apart from the music, people can also enjoy amusement rides, food stalls and live firework display.

The 2Day FM 31/12 New Year’s Eve Street Party will be held at the Constitution Avenue next to Albert Park from 5 pm.