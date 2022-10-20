Ralph Macchio's Karate Kid Memoir Reveals Why John Hughes Never Cast Him

[Source: CBR]

The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio revealed why he never got his John Hughes moment.

Macchio spoke to Yahoo! to promote his new memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me.

In the interview, the 60-year-old actor revealed why he never starred in any of Hughes’ teen comedies after his failed audition for Sixteen Candles. “I had it in my head that I was gonna have this nerdy walk and a little bit of a nasally talk,” Macchio recalled.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Hughes just wanted the actor to be “natural Ralph.”

Despite Hughes’ encouragement, Macchio didn’t succeed in his audition for Ted Farmer. “In my head, I was like: ‘I’m not a nerd!’ I was way too cool in my own mind,” he said.

The late director ultimately chose Anthony Michael Hall for the part, who went on to portray geeky characters in several of his films, like The Breakfast Club and Weird Science.