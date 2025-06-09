Pixar film 'Elio' follows a family's imperfect intergalactic journey

Source:Reuters

Zoe Saldana feels like her new film “Elio,” from Walt Disney’s (DIS.N), opens new tab Pixar Animation Studios, is a story about the imperfect journey that parents and their children go through.

“I think it’s okay to look at your kids and sort of just not know what to do, because that is a way that you can connect with your children, because half of the time they don’t know what to do as well,” Saldana, a mother of three, told Reuters.

