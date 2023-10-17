Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher announces ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has announced a small 2024 tour called the “Definitely Maybe 30 Years Tour,” in which he will play the former band’s debut album, “Definitely Maybe.”

Gallagher took to Instagram with the announcement, calling the album “the most important album of the ’90s,” adding that he is “bouncing around the house” in anticipation.

Gallagher said that he wouldn’t be where he is today without the success of the 1994 album, which made Oasis superstars.

“Let’s celebrate together,” he wrote.

It will mark the first time Gallagher has performed “Definitely Maybe” in full since Oasis split in 2009. He will also perform B-sides.

One person commented that he wanted Noel Gallagher to join the tour, writing, “Bring Noel out brother.”

Co-founding Oasis member Paul Arthurs will join Gallagher.

The tour kicks off in Sheffield on June 2 and wraps June 27. Gallagher will also hit Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Dublin and Manchester.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20 via Ticketmaster.