NSYNC to release first new song in over 20 years

Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick officially reunited to release a new song.

Called “Take You to a Better Place,” which will be featured in the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie.

A Dreamworks website now features a clip of the song, and confirmed that it’ll be released on September 29. You can also hear a snippet of the new track on TikTok.

It’s the first time all five members of *NSYNC have recorded a new song together since their glory days in 2001.

Speculation that the 90s-era boy banders were up to something new began late last month when posters for the “Trolls Band Together” movie featuring the iconic *NSYNC logo began popping up around New York City.

Timberlake, who launched a solo career in 2002, previously released “Can’t Stop the Feeling” for 2016’s “Trolls” movie, for which he went on to win a Grammy and earn an Oscar nomination in the original song category. Timberlake also voices a lead character in the “Trolls” film franchise, which welcomed a second sequel in 2020. The upcoming third installment, “Trolls Band Together,” features a boy band-centric plot.

Thursday’s news of “Better Place” comes two days after the band members reunited at the MTV Video Music Awards, when they presented the award for best pop to Taylor Swift for her hit 2022 song “Anti-Hero.”

The last time all five members of *NSYNC appeared on stage together was at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, when Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award and surprised viewers by performing “Bye Bye Bye” and “Girlfriend” with his four bandmates.

*NSYNC first burst onto the pop music scene in the late 90s, joining the boy band craze alongside 98 Degrees and the Backstreet Boys.

They released their self-titled debut album in 1998, and their turn-of-the-century followup album “No Strings Attached” saw major success on the Billboard charts.