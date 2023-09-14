New Jimmy Buffett album coming soon

[Source: Reuters]

The final album recorded by late “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett will be released in November.

His record label said on Friday as it released three singles including a collaboration with Paul McCartney called “My Gummie Just Kicked In.”

Buffett cut the record, titled “Equal Strain On All Parts,” earlier this year before he died from skin cancer on Sept. 1 at age 76. The 14-song album will debut on Nov. 3.

“Gummie,” a celebration of marijuana-laced candy, was inspired by a dinner party attended by Buffett, former Beatle McCartney and their wives, Mailboat Records said in a press release. McCartney wound up playing bass on the track, which Buffett wrote.

Two other singles – “Like My Dog” and “Bubbles Up” – also were released on Friday.

Buffett went from Key West beach bum to billionaire behind the always-on-vacation “Margaritaville” commercial empire with legions of fans known as Parrotheads.