Napoleon’s iconic bicorne hat and personal treasures expected to fetch millions in Paris

After Hollywood’s “Napoleon” exposed the legendary emperor to a new generation, over 100 relics which shaped empires, broke hearts and spawned centuries of fascination are on display in Paris ahead of what experts call one of the most important Napoleonic auctions ever staged.

His battered military hat. A sleeve from his red velvet coat. Even the divorce papers that ended one of history’s most tormented romances with Josephine, the empress who haunted him to the end.

Two centuries after his downfall, Napoleon remains both revered and controversial in France — but above all, unavoidable. Polls have shown that many admire his vision and achievements, while others condemn his wars and authoritarian rule. Nearly all agree his legacy still shapes the nation.

“These are not just museum pieces. They’re fragments of a life that changed history,” said Louis-Xavier Joseph, Sotheby’s head of European furniture, who helped assemble the trove. “You can literally hold a piece of Napoleon’s world in your hand.”

