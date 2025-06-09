Michael Madsen’s Sister Virginia Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death

[Source: ENews]

Michael Madsen’s sister Virginia Madsen broke her silence after the longtime collaborator of Quentin Tarantino, who appeared in such films as Kill Bill: Vol. 2 and The Hateful Eight, died on July 3.

Michael Madsen’s family is mourning his sudden death.

Hours after the Reservoir Dogs actor was found dead in his Malibu home July 3 at 67 years old, Virginia Madsen penned an emotional tribute to her older brother.

“My brother Michael has left the stage,” Virginia wrote in a July 3 statement to Variety. “He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother—etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.”

The Candyman actress went on to emphasize that Michael—who was survived by seven children—was more than just a face on the screen.

“We’re not mourning a public figure,” she continued. “We’re not mourning a myth—but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes—gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable—half legend, half lullaby.”

And even though the Kill Bill: Vol. 2 actor became a Hollywood legend, Virginia, 63, would always remember him as the playful older brother she got to spend her childhood with.

“I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him,” she concluded. “I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother. Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we’ll share how we plan to celebrate his life—but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can’t.”

Virginia’s heartfelt tribute came just hours after the Quentin Tarantino collaborator’s manager Ron Smith confirmed his death to NBC News.

