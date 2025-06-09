Michael Jackson 'humiliated' by his dad as a child

[Source: AAP Source]

Michael Jackson’s fixation on cosmetic surgery and appearance was sparked by childhood humiliation at the hands of his father, a new book claims.

The singer, who was killed by a drug overdose aged 50 in 2009, was renowned for his addiction to changing his appearance.

Jackson’s former lawyer John Mason has now stated in his memoir that it was down to the abuse of the star by his domineering dad Joe Jackson.

Mason, who is now in his 80s, says in his book Crazy Lucky: Remarkable Stories from Inside the World of Celebrity Icons, that Jackson told him his father “told me I had a big nose” early in his life.

“That was just the beginning of Michael’s obsession with his looks,” the former lawyer says in the extract obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Mason worked with the Jackson family during their transition from Motown to Epic Records in the 1970s and goes into detail in his book about the emotional and psychological toll inflicted on the young star.

“In 1964, Michael, who was six years old and driven to sing and dance, went to work,” he writes.

“Michael would remember years later that his father didn’t praise his singing ability after that first performance or his magical moves.”

That early criticism, Mason writes, “planted the seeds for future plastic surgery adventures in the name of finding true beauty”.

Despite Jackson’s public insistence he had only undergone two nose surgeries, his continually changing appearance fuelled long-standing speculation over the extent of his cosmetic procedures.

Mason described his time with the family as strained and uncomfortable, particularly due to Joe Jackson’s harsh methods.

“Back in the day, Joe made all the calls,” he said.

“He would sit at rehearsals with a belt in his hand in case he had to punish any mistakes or misbehaviour.

“There was never a fun moment. Joe’s way of approaching people was to be intimidating. He would shake your hand and try to crush it.”

Jackson’s death was caused by acute propofol intoxication combined with sedatives and ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

His doctor Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for providing the singer with the hospital-strength tranquiliser, which Jackson called his “milk” as he said it was the only thing that helped him sleep.

