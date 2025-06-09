Mahershala Ali doesn't know 'where Marvel is at right now' with Blade reboot: 'Let them know I'm ready'

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The Oscar winner, 51, was revealed as the successor of Wesley Snipes – who previously played the Marvel Comics character in three films from 1998 to 2004 – back when the reboot was originally announced in 2019. But in the six years since the film’s reveal, production’s been through a series of writers and directors, and remains in creative limbo after being pulled from Marvel’s release calendar last year.

“I’m just taking it a day at a time. I’m doing the best work I can,” Ali told the Hollywood Reporter of the film being stuck in development purgatory while walking the red carpet at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere in New York on Monday. “I would love for Blade to happen, we’ll see. I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am.”

Ali echoed his sentiments when speaking to Variety that same day, and this time, put the ball in Marvel Studios’ court.

“Call Marvel,” he told the outlet. “Let them know I’m ready.”

