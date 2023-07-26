Kosovo bridge divers overcome fear

[Source: Reuters]

With arms outstretched like bird’s wings in the traditional “swallow style”, Evald Krnic plunged.

More than 20 metres from a bridge in southern Kosovo into the cold White Drin river.

“You don’t just jump; you fly,” he told Reuters after winning first place in the bridge-diving competition, an annual event held for the past 73 years and drawing both amateurs and professionals.

“The primary emotion is that of being alive. If you’re not afraid, you can’t jump, as there’s no adrenaline rush, and you might end up making mistakes that could lead to injuries,” Krnic said. “The beauty of this sport lies in conquering that fear and taking the leap.”

Krnic was also the winner last year in the Bosnian town of Mostar where he jumped 22 meters from an old bridge into the river below.

Florid Gashi, who has won first prize in years past, also said the fear makes the sport so thrilling: “The moment that you are out of the water and you are not hurt that is the biggest thing.”