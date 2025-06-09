Kennedy Family Reunites for Massive Fourth of July Celebration

[Source: ENews]

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the entire Kennedy crew reunited for a massive family photo.

The Kennedys are back at it again.

After the entire family, spanning multiple generations, got together for their annual Fourth of July photo, Kerry Kennedy—the third daughter of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy—shared a glimpse into their massive celebration.

“Happy birthday Chris, Kathleen and America,” she captioned a July 5 Instagram post, referencing family members Chris Kennedy, who turned 62 on the holiday, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, who turned 72.

And in the video, dozens of family members cheered while on an outdoor lawn on what appears to be the family’s estate in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Meanwhile, the photographer shouted, “Happy birthday, happy birthday,” before panning to the most beautiful sunset over the water.

In a separate post, the 65-year-old paid tribute to her mom Ethel Kennedy—who died in October 2024 at age 96—with a sweet throwback photo.

“Every year, Mum led the annual Fourth of July parade in Hyannis Port from her red, white, and blue-decked golf cart,” Kerry wrote on Instagram July 4. “But she also knew that patriotism means more than celebration.”

“In 2018, Mum participated in a 24-hour hunger strike to protest Pres. [Donald] Trump’s cruel ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy,” she continued. “She understood that loving your country means holding it accountable, and fighting to make it better.”

So, Kerry encouraged her followers to remember what Independence Day is truly about in addition to enjoying their barbecues and beach days.

