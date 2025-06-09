Kardashians' Grandma MJ Turns 91—and Celebrates With a Party Fit For a Queen

[Source: The News International]

Kris Jenner’s mom Mary Jo Campbell, known affectionately by the Kardashians as MJ, celebrated her 91st birthday with a lavish garden-themed party.

Grandma MJ is proving that age truly is just a number.

After all, Kris Jenner’s mom (real name Mary Jo Campbell) celebrated her 91st birthday July 26 with a lavish floral affair.

In posts Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian shared to Instagram July 27, the party included a gorgeous orange sheet cake topped with pink, orange and red roses, as well as a garden-themed menu that included fruits, salad and gorgeous-looking cocktails.

However, it was the birthday girl herself who really stole the show in a rose-covered pantsuit, with her hair done in her typical bob style.

The freshly 91-year-old was all smiles as her family—which also includes grandchildren Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner—sang her a rendition of happy birthday.

At the end of the song, MJ playfully touched her hand to her heart with a wide smile as one of her guests yelled from the crowd, “Don’t make me cry!”

Kylie also couldn’t help but gush over the affair, showing off photos of her 7-year-old daughter Stormi dressed up for the occasion, as well as a picture of her and MJ showing off their best voguing for the camera.

“91 years of MJ,” the 27-year-old wrote in her post’s caption. “The queeeeen [sic]. We love you.”

Indeed, Grandma MJ has proven time and again to be the blueprint for the Kardashian family, with Kim previously referring to her as her “main idol.”

“My grandma is the strongest person I know!” Kim—mom to North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with ex Kanye West—gushed in a 2018 Instagram post. “I saw her be the provider of her family and run her own clothing store my whole life, she’s battled cancer and beat it twice, and she always gives me the realest best advice!”

