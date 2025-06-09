Jeezy reflects on the legacy of his commercial debut, the classic ‘Thug Motivation 101'

Source: AP News

When Jeezy released his commercial debut two decades ago, he prepared a contingency plan in case his musical aspirations weren’t achieved.

“You don’t know if you’re going to be around in 20 years,” said the drug dealer-turned-rap legend. “The streets change fast. But it’s also a safe haven, too, ’cause it was like, ‘OK, well, if it doesn’t work, maybe I can go back.’’

But there would be no need: “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101” was met with monumental success. The album, deemed a classic by critics and fans, detailed the Atlanta rapper’s navigation of the drug trade and street life.

Article continues after advertisement

It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with singles like “Soul Survivor” featuring Akon — which reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 — and “Go Crazy,” featuring a Jay-Z verse many consider one of his greatest.

With distinctive ad-libs as memorable as his vivid storytelling, Jeezy displayed his gift of motivation, inspiring a vast cross-section of fans.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.