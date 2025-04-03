Jack Black, Jason Momoa square off in 'Minecraft' video game movie

[ Source: Reuters ]

Actor Jack Black found the world of the Warner Bros film “A Minecraft Movie” easy to navigate because he had played the 2011 Swedish video game “Minecraft,” on which the movie is based.

“I had (my) kids that were obsessed with ‘Minecraft’ years before I heard about this movie. So I learned how to play the game because I love games,” the “School of Rock”

“Minecraft” is a globally popular game, known for its blocky imagery. It is about creating almost anything imaginable using farmed resources.

Article continues after advertisement

The film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, was developed by the video game’s creator, Mojang Studios. It follows Steve, played by Black, a man who has spent most of his life trapped in the alternate dimension called Overworld, whose look is defined by simple geometric shapes or blocks.

However, characters including Garrett, played by Jason Momoa, and Dawn, portrayed by Danielle Brooks, stumble across Steve’s belongings in the real world.

A magic cube sends them through a portal to Overworld, where they must learn its secrets to survive.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.