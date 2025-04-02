Israeli Foreign Ministry screens John Abraham starrer The Diplomat as special tribute to India-Israel ties

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Israeli Foreign Ministry recently held a special screening of The Diplomat to emphasize the strong bilateral relationship between India and Israel.

As a special gesture to welcome JP Singh, India’s new envoy to Israel, the ministry is planning to screen the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, a film based on a real-life incident that Singh successfully resolved.

Nurit Tunari, head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s cultural division, recently told PTI, “The film celebrates the strength and dignity of Indian diplomacy. This will be a historic premiere—the world premiere of the film outside India. The fact that Israel is the first country to host this screening is a strong statement and demonstrates the strength of our bilateral relationship.”

Article continues after advertisement

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also attended the exclusive screening, which was held for a select audience at the ministry. Tunari added that members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Israel, along with other dignitaries, were also invited to the event.

The Diplomat released in cinemas on 14th March 2024, is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.