Irish pop group Westlife to bring ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour to India

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Chart-topping Irish music sensations Westlife are set to captivate fans across India with their much-anticipated ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour.

Brought to India by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, the global best-selling band will perform live across three cities as part of the India leg of the ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour. The tour will kick-off at the Members Enclosure, RWITC, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on November 24th, followed by Embassy International Riding School Ground, Bengaluru on November 25th and culminate at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on November 26th, 2023.

The tour promises an unforgettable experience, with Westlife all set to bring their magic to the Indian stage, leaving fans in awe with their unparalleled talent and energy. Renowned for their chart-topping hits and incredible live performances, ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour promises to be a spectacular showcase of Westlife’s timeless music and unmatched showmanship.

Speaking about their highly anticipated India tour, Westlife shared their excitement, “India has always held a special place in our hearts. We are so excited to share The Wild Dreams tour with all of our fans in India. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories with us!”

Marking a remarkable quarter-century of a band that has maintained its relevance in the world of music, gathering an ever-growing fan following and an enduring, timeless legacy, ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour is making its debut in India. The group is expected to perform all their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘If I Let You Go’, ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘Hello My Love’ as well as fresh pop anthems from the 2021 special-edition studio album ‘Wild Dreams’, released to critical acclaim.

Fans can expect to hear all their favourite tunes and expect a few surprises that bring back some sweet nostalgic memories of the golden era of music. Despite forming 25 years ago, Ireland’s most successful band, consisting of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily, is still delighting audiences globally. As a live act, they have sold over five million concert tickets worldwide and counting. Westlife has sold over 55 million records across the globe and is the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

Westlife’s ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour has been an international phenomenon, drawing fans from all corners of the world. The global pop sensation kicked off ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour in 2022 performing across the UK, including a sold-out headline show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium which was shown live in cinemas across the UK and Europe. This year, the tour has travelled across a few more cities in Europe, the UK as well as USA and is now headed East, travelling to China, the Middle East, followed by a visit to South Africa, a return to China and a highlight stop for a three-city tour in India scheduled for November 2023.