Hollywood eyes summer with anticipation, 50 years after 'Jaws'

[ Source: Reuters ]

A half-century ago, in June 1975, “Jaws” swam into theaters, gave audiences a good scare and rewrote movie history.

The shark thriller became the first summer blockbuster with a playbook that Hollywood studios still follow today.

“Before ‘Jaws,’ there wasn’t really a well-defined summer movie season,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior movie analyst at Comscore.

Article continues after advertisement

“You could have big movies coming out at any time of the year, but there was never a season that encapsulated what young people wanted to do in the summer, which was go to the movie theater,” he added. “It really changed everything.”

“Star Wars” took the same path in the summer of 1977, hitting screens over the U.S. Memorial Day weekend. Spielberg debuted his first “Indiana Jones” movies in June of 1981.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.