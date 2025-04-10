Himachal govt dismisses Kangana Ranaut’s inflated bill claims

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) on Wednesday responded to allegations made by Mandi BJP MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, stating that she has a record of delayed electricity bill payments.

The clarification came a day after Kangana Ranaut, speaking at a public gathering in Mandi district, alleged that she received an inflated electricity bill of nearly ₹1 lakh for her Manali home, despite not currently residing there.

She also took a swipe at the state government, referring to it as a “pack of wolves.”

In response to her remarks, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is currently in Gujarat, said, “I don’t take her statements seriously. She frequently makes such comments.”

HPSEBL Managing Director Sandeep Kumar stated that the Rs.90,384 bill issued on March 22, 2025, included outstanding dues of Rs.32,287 and accounted for electricity usage during January and February 2025.

The domestic connection is registered in Kangana Ranaut’s name and pertains to her property in Simsa village, Manali.

Kumar further noted that the connected load at Ranaut’s property is 94.82 kW — roughly 1,500% higher than the average household.

He added that previous bills amounting to Rs.82,061 for the period from October to December 2024 were paid late on January 16, 2025, while the January–February bill was settled on March 28, 2025.

The MD also stated that Ranaut receives government subsidies on her electricity consumption, including Rs.700 for February 2025.

Naresh Chauhan, principal media adviser to the Chief Minister, remarked, “Her comments are an attempt to divert attention from her failures as an MP.

No extra charges were levied; her claims are baseless and headline-driven.”

Attempts to reach Ranaut’s team for a response went unanswered.

Speaking at a public meeting in the Jarol assembly constituency, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the Congress by recalling major scams from before 2014, including the 2G, coal, and fodder scandals.

She lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying, “Chand pe daag hota hai, unpe ek bhi daag nahin hai” — comparing his spotless record to the blemishes seen even on the moon.

