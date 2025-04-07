"Giant" Dahl drama and Benjamin Button shine

[ Source: Reuters ]

“Giant” starring John Lithgow as author Roald Dahl and a musical reimagining of “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” were among the many winners at Britain’s Olivier theatre awards on Sunday, picking up three prizes each.

Held at the star-studded Royal Albert Hall, the ceremony also saw “Fiddler on the Roof” receive three Olivier awards, with no one show dominating the accolades as is often the case.

U.S. star Lithgow won the best actor prize for his turn as Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt’s “Giant”, an account of the fallout from a 1983 book review written by the author that provoked accusations of anti-Semitism.

“I am literally trembling all over. I have never been quite so shaken by a happy event,” Lithgow told Reuters.

“It was also extremely emotional to be embraced by the English theatre community like that. I can’t even tell you what it means.”

“Giant” also won best new play and Lithgow’s co-star Elliot Levey won best actor in a supporting role.

