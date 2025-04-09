'Fitzcarraldo' director Werner Herzog to receive Venice career award

[Source: Reuters]

Werner Herzog, the veteran German director of “Fitzcarraldo” and “Grizzly Man”, will be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at this year’s Venice Film Festival, organisers said on Tuesday.

Renowned for his distinctive, intense cinematic style, Herzog, 81, has written, produced, and directed some 70 movies, winning plaudits for both his fictional and documentary work. He also has acting credits in more than 30 films and TV shows.

“I have always tried to be a good soldier of cinema, and this feels like a medal for my work. Thank you,” Herzog said in a statement, adding that he had not yet retired.

He is filming “Bucking Fastard” in Ireland and completed the documentary “Ghost Elephants” in Africa in recent weeks.

“I am not done yet,” he said.

The Venice festival’s artistic director Alberto Barbera described Herzog as a “tireless explorer” who had pushed the boundaries of filmmaking and storytelling throughout his career.

The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 27 to September 6, 2025. The line-up of films in competition will be revealed in July.

